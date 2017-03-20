Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Madelaine Petsch has shown us a lot of sides of Cheryl Blossom over the first half of Riverdale's freshman season -- but none of those sides needs a boyfriend.

Sure, there are a lot of people consumed with whether Archie (KJ Apa) will strike up a romance with Betty (Lili Reinhart) or Veronica (Camila Mendez) first (Or if Betty and Veronica will find love with each other), but Cheryl is not concerned about finding a man, and Petsch loves it that way.

The Riverdale actress tells TVGuide.com that it doesn't really make sense for Cheryl to be on the hunt for a boy while she's still mourning and dealing with the crazy circumstances surrounding her twin brother's death. From a media standpoint, Petsch also loves the idea of playing a female character, especially on a teen show, that doesn't need to be romantically attached to anyone. That's a rare thing to find these days, and we totally agree.

That's how Cheryl remains Queen Bee -- because she's focused on herself and dealing with her own issues instead of getting tangled in romantic drama. Get it, Cheryl.

