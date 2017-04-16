Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It's Homecoming on Riverdale, and Archie (KJ Apa) and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are teaming up in more ways than one in the April 27 episode.

We hear that not only will the totally-not-a-couple couple finally duet at the high school's "Blast from the Past"-themed homecoming dance, but they'll also be teaming up with Betty's (Lili Reinhart) chilling mother Alice (Mädchen Amick) to get to the bottom of Jason's murder.

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz!

But because this is Riverdale, things don't go quite as Archie and Veronica had planned, and Betty won't be too happy to find out what her two friends have been up to behind her back.

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.

(Full disclosure: TVGuide.com is owned by CBS, one of The CW's parent companies.)