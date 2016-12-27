Actor and comedian Ricky Harris died Monday of a heart attack, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He was 54.

Harris rose to fame in the '90s as a performer on HBO's Def Comedy Jam. He made his acting debut in 1993's Poetic Justice with Janet Jackson. Over the years he appeared in numerous films and TV shows, including Heat, Moesha, Everybody Hates Chris and 2015's Dope.

Raised in Long Beach, Calif., Harris was also known for his skits that appeared on the albums of rapper Snoop Dogg, a childhood friend. Snoop Dogg, Ice Cube and more paid respect to Harris on social media.

Remember those we've lost in 2016

Harris is survived by his mother, his ex-wife and two daughters.

C u when I get there like we used to do in church on the east side tell Nate to hold my note 🙏🏾 A photo posted by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg) on Dec 26, 2016 at 4:19pm PST

Damn, we lost Ricky Harris. The world is a little less funny today. RIP homie. pic.twitter.com/5AalZndlx2 — Ice Cube (@icecube) December 27, 2016