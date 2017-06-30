Rick and Morty will be back for more shenanigans this summer!

During a livestream event on Thursday evening, creators Dan Harmon and Justin Roiland announced that the animated series will finally return in a few weeks, and even dropped a new trailer on the same night. Expect new episodes to air beginning on Sunday, July 30th at 11:30/10:30c on Adult Swim.

The series centers on a sociopathic scientist named Rick who had been missing for 20 years. One day, he shows up at his daughter Beth's door and quickly moves in. Her husband Jerry has reservations, namely his dangerous gadgets and experiments which are created in their garage. He often involves his grandchildren, particularly poor Morty, taking him on adventures throughout the universe.

The news should be refreshing for fans who haven't had a new episode since October 2015. Now, they'll only have to wait one more month!