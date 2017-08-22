When the Real Housewives of New Jersey returns this fall, there will be another familiar face among the crowd: Danielle Staub.

Based on this first look at Season 8, the OG NJ Housewife has apparently not changed much in her five seasons away from the Bravo franchise, both in terms of her smug flexibility and her ability to cause irreparable drama. When Danielle reenters the life of Teresa, she threatens the ex-con's 20-year friendship with Dolores. And though there isn't another iconic table flip, the trailer does promise glass tosses and a chair throw as the war between the women escalates.

The season will also introduce new Housewife, Margaret Josephs, the self-proclaimed "Powerhouse in Pigtails" who runs a "global lifestyle brand" (not to be confused with Sonja Morgan's own "international fashion lifestyle brand"). Margaret will quickly develop a feud with Siggy, forcing all the women to choose sides.

Real Housewives of New Jersey returns Wednesday, Oct. 4 at 9/8c on Bravo. A half-hour RHONJ: How They Got Here special will air Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 9:30/8:30c.