Real Housewives of New York: Andy Cohen Says Bethenny and Ramona Need to "Shut Their Mouths" About Luann's Wedding

"Please, don't let it be about Tom."

It's been months since Luann first uttered those words to Bethenny last season on Real Housewives of New York. Back then, the statement felt revolutionary. But lately, it feels as though every conversation is inevitably about Tom.

But according to Andy Cohen, Bethenny and Ramona's continued persistence in attempting to undermine Luann's impending nuptials isn't driven by a cruel schadenfreude. "I don't think they have bad intentions regarding Luann," the Love Connection host tells TVGuide.com. "I think they have serious concerns that they're trying to voice. I think they're trying to be good girlfriends. But it's that age-old question: Do you shut your mouth with your girlfriend or do you speak up? At some point they're going to have to shut their mouths."

Seeing as Lu did exchange vows with Tom in a lavish Palm Beach wedding over New Year's, we already know that Bethenny and Ramona's attempts to dissuade Lu from marrying Tom fail. But Cohen revealed there's far more wedding drama to come even after the ceremony is over.

"You're going to see the wedding in an episode, but it's really about the before and the fallout after," Cohen teased.

