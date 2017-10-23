Now Playing The Ray Donovan Cast Tells You What to Expect Next Season

Ray Donovan will move to New York for Season 6.

Showtime announced the crime drama's renewal on Monday, and revealed that the new season will include a big change in setting as Ray (Liev Schreiber) moves to New York.

The series has always been set in Los Angeles, and the City of Angels has always been a major part of the story, so this is a big change indeed.

"For our show, creatively, New York is exciting," showrunner David Hollander said in a statement. "Fashion, media, finance, theatre, culture. It's going to present new challenges for Ray Donovan which mean new opportunities for us as dramatists. Ray came to Los Angeles to build a life for himself and his family. They're not there anymore. Ray's career has changed and he is looking for a place to rebuild his life. Ray thinks he went to New York to help his daughter. He's going to find out he's there to help himself."

Moving to New York is a weirdly common trope in Showtime shows -- Weeds and Homeland both did it previously.

Ray Donovan's Season 5 finale airs Sunday, Oct. 29 at 9/8c on Showtime.

