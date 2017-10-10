Next Up 5 Things to Watch Today – July 11, 2017

That continues to be so Raven.

Raven's Home, the Disney Channel's That's So Raven sequel series, will return for a second season, the network announced Tuesday.

Season 2 will begin production next month. Star and executive producer Raven-Symoné will return, of course, as will Issac Ryan Brown, Navia Robinson, Jason Maybaum, Sky Katz and Anneliese van der Pol.

The series premiered in July. It follows Raven (Raven-Symoné) and Chelsea (van der Pol), 10 years older and with kids of their own, as they move in together after their divorces and raise their kids together in a Fuller House situation. Meanwhile, Raven's son Booker (Brown) inherited his mother's psychic powers, as if raising a houseful of kids wasn't hard enough.

No premiere date or episode count has been set for Season 2. The Season 1 finale airs Oct. 20.

Raven's Home airs Fridays at 8/7c on the Disney Channel.