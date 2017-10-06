Comedian Ralphie May has passed away at the age of 45.

May was suffering from pneumonia and had to cancel a handful of dates over the last month to recover. His body was found early Friday morning at a private Las Vegas residence. The cause of death was cardiac arrest, TV Guide has confirmed.

The stand-up comic was scheduled to have several appearances throughout 2017 as part of his residency at Harrah's Las Vegas. He was awarded Casino Comedian of the Year at the Global Gaming Expo just two days ago.

May has been part of the comedy scene for over twenty years. He landed mainstream fame after he came in second place on the first season of Last Comic Standing. Since then, he's appeared on Inside Amy Schumerand produced two 2015 Netflix comedy specials, Ralphie May: Unruly and Ralphie May: Imperfectly Yours.

Fellow comedians including Kevin Hart and Damon Wayans Jr. shared their condolences on Twitter over the loss of their friend.

Wow....I was just told that Ralphie May passed. I'm truly saddened by this. He was a good dude. Heaven just got another funny angel RIP man — Kevin Hart (@KevinHart4real) October 6, 2017

.@Ralphie_May was genuinely the nicest most encouraging person you could meet. Always unconditional love from him. — Ken Jeong (@kenjeong) October 6, 2017

NO! #RalphieMay was such a nice guy! Last time we talked backstage at @zaniesnashville I promised to put him in the Jay/Bob movie. Dammit... https://t.co/zrljotClGr — KevinSmith (@ThatKevinSmith) October 6, 2017

Ralphie May. Dammit. You were a funny and sweet mofo man. Rest In Peace. — bob saget (@bobsaget) October 6, 2017

Damnit @Ralphie_May ! I'm so sad right now. Such a great guy. Rest well, friend. 😢😢😢 — Damon Wayans Yunior? (@wayansjr) October 6, 2017

May is survived by his wife, Lahna Turner, and children April June May and August James May.