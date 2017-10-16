Carlotta Brown (Queen Latifah) wears a lot of hats on Fox's STAR. She's a Mama Bear to many, nurturing and managing singers Star (Jude Demorest) Simone (Brittany O'Grady) and Alex (Ryan Destiny), whom she rescued and raises like daughters. She runs them, their careers and an Atlanta hair salon -- a literal and symbolic home for her tribe. As for actual hats, Carlotta rarely wears any, and that's usually because her dome is preoccupied with a magnificent wig whose splendor rivals that of Cleopatra.

Carlotta's big, bright and bold hair mirrors a cultural appreciation for imaginative, eye-popping coifs authentic to the setting. Atlanta is home to TV stars like Kandi Burruss and Miss Lawrence, yes, but also a thriving hair black scene, chronicled in shows like Cutting It in the ATL. On STAR, the Taylor Brothers Hair Show referenced in Season 1 is likely an allusion to the real-life Bronner Brothers convention in Atlanta, an over-the-top annual spectacular where some 20,000 attendees see stupefying styles that might include a 3D cartoon character made of weave.

On ode to creativity and boldness of expression, Carlotta's hair game speaks volumes to viewers from similar communities, and Carlotta takes it seriously. When Star, Simone and Alex finally make their way into Carlotta's secret stash in Season 2, they're teleported to a magical universe populated by mannequins wearing tresses in every hue. "It's not a wig obsession," she tells them. "It's a lifestyle." Carlotta my dear, you wear it well.

