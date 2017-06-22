Carpool Karaoke hasn't premiered yet, but it's already off to a wildly fun start. On Wednesday night's Late Late Show, host James Corden previewed the upcoming Apple Music series featuring the cast of Girls Trip. The movie centers on four friends who embark on a trip to the annual Essence Festival and chaos ensues.

Queen Latifah and Jada Pinkett Smith kicked things off with a much-appreciated Prince jam session before Latifah nearly crashed the car. "[Carpool] Karaoke about to be Car-Crash-Pool Karaoke," she joked. Thankfully, no one was hurt and they were soon joined by co-stars Regina Hall and Tiffany Haddish.

With a car full of interesting personalities and a movie to promote, the gang used t-shirt canons and megaphones to help spread the word. The cast also gets bonus points for singing Cyndi Lauper's "Girls Just Wanna Have Fun" to tie everything together.

Girls Trip heads to theaters on July 21st and Carpool Karaoke premieres on Apple Music on August 8. The Late Late Show with James Corden airs weeknights at 12:37/11:37c on CBS.

