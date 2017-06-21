Now Playing 3 Shows We're Excited to See This Summer

Quantico has been going through quite a shakeup as ABC plans its reboot of their action-based FBI series.

After it was announced that Joshua Safran would no longer be Quantico's showrunner, the news of cast members exiting the show started to drop. Yasmine Al Massri and Pearl Thusi announced back-to-back that they would not be returning for Season 3, and now The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Aunjanue Ellis and Russell Tovey will no longer be regulars either. There's still a possibility of occasional appearances for Ellis and Tovey.

The big news of the day, however, is that Quantico finally has a new showrunner. Michael Seitzman, creator of Code Black, has signed on for Season 3, with Safran serving as a consultant and executive producer.

There's no need for Code Black fans to worry though, since Seitzman will remain the showrunner on his original series while still juggling his new Quantico duties.

Quantico is set to return in January of 2018 on ABC.