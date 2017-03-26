Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

Now Playing Priyanka Chopra Recalls That Time a Fan Ran Away from Home to Meet Her

Poor Leon (Aaron Diaz). Alex (Priyanka Chopra) and Dayana (Pearl Thusi) called him crazy last week on Quantico for thinking that someone was targeting him, only to then get snatched by a couple of guys.

Who were those dudes? We don't know yet, but we do know that more of Alex's pals will be kidnapped and no one will immediately realize that something is amiss. (A+ spy game!)

Catch up on all this week's Mega Buzz

You'll find out where Leon is by the end of Monday's episode, but where he is is less important than what his captors have done to him.

Crave scoop on your favorite TV shows? E-mail questions to mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide.