After much soul-searching, dog-napping, and singing with a pony wearing pajamas for some reason, Psych: The Movie ended with the one scene Psych fans have been waiting years for: Juliet O'Hara (Maggie Lawson) and Shawn Spencer (James Roday) have finally tied the knot!

For most of the movie, Juliet was preoccupied with solving the murder of her partner, while Shawn was simultaneously attempting to help her and search for the engagement ring he lost in the series finale. It may have stretched the suspension of disbelief to think these characters had gone years without getting married, all so they could recover a ring, but according to creator Steve Franks, it was important to him that the wedding take place in the narrative of the show instead of offscreen.

"I felt like it would be such a cheat to the fans, who really are the driving force, who made this movie happen, to say, 'Hey, by the way this wedding happened, and it happened a year and a half ago, and you didn't see it, but it was cool.' You know?" Franks told TV Guide. "I felt like they needed to see it."

Psych Creator Talks Getting the Band Back Together for the Movie

Beyond finally seeing Shawn and Juliet take their vows, there were a few other elements of this wedding Franks had planned for a while. According to him, a chapel wedding with the big, white dress and hundreds of guests was no one's idea of a perfect Psych wedding. From the get go, a totally bananas setting for Shawn and Juliet's nuptials was on the wish list.

"I wanted for them to do it at their most beat up, after having the most harrowing experience; that felt like the only way to do a Psych wedding," Franks says. "It was just important to me that [fans] should see it and it should be fun... I wanted it to be with police lines and the villains getting carted off and body bags going through. That was the only way we could do a Psych wedding, and it's just perfect to me. It's exactly what I wanted to do."

Was Shawn and Juliet's wedding exactly what you wanted it to be?