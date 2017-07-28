Priyanka Chopra isn't just talented on the screen, she's starting to make waves behind the scenes as well, According to Variety, Chopra is developing a comedy series based on a former Bollywood star and hoping to find it a home on ABC.

Based on the life of Madhuri Dixit (who will also produce) the series follows an Indian woman's attempt to settle her bi-cultural family in the suburbs of America.

While an exciting prospect both for Chopra and for ABC, the development of this series throws the future of Quantico -- Chopra's current series on the network -- ever so slightly into question. The show has been overhauled for its third season, getting a new showrunner and dismissing several cast members, which tend to be early warning signs of cancellation.

Though Chopra isn't mentioned to be in front of the camera for the comedy, if Quantico doesn't come out of the gate in 2018 with a strong new showing, Chopra's new series could be a nice parachute for her to fall into should things go south for Quantico.