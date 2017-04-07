Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The Prison Break revival currently underway at Fox brought back much of the gang from the franchise, but due to its miniseries format, wasn't able to get to everyone.

One of those characters who hasn't showed up yet? Sofia (Danay Garcia), who began dating Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) in Season 4. Will Sofia make an appearance in the revival? According to Garcia, who's now a star on AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, nope, but she's open to coming back if there's another season.

She also proves that she's still a fan of the show, and even bugged her former costars for spoilers about what's coming up next. Of course, they replied as any professional would: "Just watch."

As for Garcia's Fear the Walking Dead cast mate Cliff Curtis, perhaps he's been in the zombie apocalypse for too long. He didn't even know Prison Break was coming back? Come on, man!

Prison Break airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Fox. Fear the Walking Dead returns for its third season on Sunday, June 4 at 9/8c on AMC.