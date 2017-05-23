So much blood in the final minutes! "Progeny" set up the Season 5 finale of Prison Break by bringing the battle between Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) and Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) back to the States, and Michael didn't even have time to shake off jet lag before before blood was spilled.

Michael's journey from Yemen back to Ithaca was like a more violent version of Planes, Trains and Automobiles, with his crew surviving the freighter explosion of last week by getting rescued in the middle of the Mediterranean by a friendly boat captain. A short-lived detour to Marseilles, France -- and not enough time there to enjoy a baguette and brie -- saw Lincoln (Dominic Purcell) fill in the blanks of what he's been up to since Michael was playing dead. The bruiser was running odd jobs for Luca Abruzzi, the no-good son of John Abruzzi from previous seasons of Prison Break. The dad connection would be the first of many father-son explorations in the episode, which is probably a good reason the episode was titled "Progeny."

But Linc's work wasn't all bad, as he used the debt he owed Luca as a reason to get the group smuggled into the States -- if Luca could get Linc back safely, then Linc would repay his debt (he lied, he didn't have the money -- what happened to honor among thieves?). A few plane rides later, Michael was back in the United States of A and closer to saving Sara (Sarah Wayne Callies) and Mike Jr. (hey, Michael and Sara agreed not to call him "Jr." but that doesn't mean we can't)! Woo hoo!

Wentworth Miller, Dominic Purcell; Prison Break



Some tense time-filling games of cat-and-mouse later, and Michael found himself at a lake house where Mike Jr. was being held by Jacob, the location of which was decrypted by Michael thanks to a child's drawing. (Mike Jr. showed a predilection for hiding secret messages and treasure maps in his pirate drawings, so Jacob faked a drawing by Mike Jr. in order to get Michael to show his face and -- you know what, never mind. Of all the silly things in this season, this was right near the top.)

Whatever, point is Michael got to Jacob's cabin and finally saw Mike Jr., only it was a trap and A&W came out with a gun! Yikes! A shot was fired and all we saw was lots of blood and probably brain matter splatter on a window! Double yikes! And then the episode cut to black! Triple dog yikes! So that's it, Michael is dead.

Okay, certainly not. In fact, it's probably A&W's head innards coating that window. But who could have pulled the trigger and shot her? Did Sara find a way to show up in the nick of time? That's my bet. Another possibility? C-Note (Rockmund Dunbar) got sick of being sidelined and stepped in to save the day.

Meanwhile, Lincoln was keeping an eye out for Jacob but instead crossed paths with Luca, who took a shot at Lincoln from almost point-blank range. Glass shattered, Lincoln went down, and we saw Lincoln slumped over with blood trickling down onto his arm. The lesson here: if you're running drugs for a drug lord, best to not throw all the drugs down the drain. Do your job, Lincoln, don't become all moral.

The good news for Lincoln? Before he left Sheba (Inbar Lavi) -- who helped the team out by playing a DEA agent to scare off Luca -- Lincoln planted a big sloppy wet one on her lips. Where did that come from? I don't know, but sounds like he's over his breakup with Sofia.

Elsewhere, Michael arranged for Whip (Augustus Prew) to figure out who he really was by sending him to a location where T-Bag (Robert Knepper) would also be, and T-Bag revealed that he was... Whip's father! Whip didn't exactly jump in T-Bag's arms, and instead looked like someone just told him that Santa Claus wasn't real. T-Bag seemed proud, though.

With one episode of Prison Break left this season we have two brothers potentially dead (no, not really) and one bad guy left to hunt down and kill. Can Michael and Lincoln do it in time?

Prison Break airs its Season 5 finale on Tuesday, May 30 at 9/8c on Fox.