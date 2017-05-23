Michael Scofield (Wentworth Miller) has tangled with his fair share of bad guys over his many years of prison breakin', but he always gets the drop on them at some point.

But Prison BreakSeason 5's big bad Jacob (Mark Feuerstein) aka Poseidon aka Sara's husband aka that guy from Royal Pains aka the star of the upcoming comedy 9JKL, may finally be the match that could put Michael down. I mean, obviously not, because this is Prison Break and it's Michael's show, but Jacob is at least going to cause some major problems for our hero.

In this exclusive clip from tonight's episode, we see just how formidable Jacob is as he correctly (?) predicts all of Michael's moves, therefore putting Jacob in a place where he can get the jump on Michael. And that jump leads to a plan to assassinate Michael!

Prison Break: Poseidon's Identity Is Revealed!

I'm going to go out on a limb here and say that Michael gets off the plane and hits baggage claim without a problem, because when you're Michael Scofield, you know when someone knows what you know, and you can use that info to get a step ahead of them.

Prison Break airs Tuesday nights at 9/8c on Fox.