All Pretty Little Liars shippers are extremely vocal about which of their favorite relationships should be endgame for the entire series. If any of them had to be singled out as the most vocal, though, it might be the fans that want to see Emily (Shay Mitchell) and Alison (Sasha Pieterse) ride off into the sunset together.

Over the course of seven seasons, Emily and Alison have had a close bond that has never actually crossed into the "officially dating" territory. There have been stolen glances, late-night cuddles and kisses, and heartfelt confessions but they've never actually decided to be together.

The Pretty Little Liars final season will answer every question -- except one

In the midseason finale, the girls found out that Alison is pregnant, which prompted another kiss, but with only 10 episodes left in the series, the girls will have to decide whether they want to be with each other long-term or if the romance between them was never meant to be.

TVGuide.com went straight to the source and asked Mitchell and Pieterse what they think of Alison's feelings for Emily, and whether or not there's potential for Emily and Alison to finally become more. Check out what they had to say and find out whether Emison makes it when the final season of Pretty Little Liars premieres Tuesday, April 18 at 8/7c on Freeform.