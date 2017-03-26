Team Spaleb might want to sit down for this one.

Rumor mills have been swirling about whether some of the most frenzied 'ships will finally set sail onto wedding horizons in the final season of Pretty Little Liars, and at least one star from the show thinks there's a very good possibility we'll get to see a much-anticipated wedding before all is said and done.

Tyler Blackburn, who portrays Caleb Rivers, told TVGuide.com at PaleyFest 2017 that he "absolutely" believes the character is ready and willing to make it official with Hanna Marin (Ashley Benson).

When asked whether he believes Hanna and Caleb are ready to give Team Haleb fans their dream-come-true nuptial scene, Blackburn said, "I think he would be willing to. Yeah, absolutely. I think that ... they're just meant for each other."

As for what type of first dance song the couple might choose for their reception, he guessed, "Maybe something nostalgic, like an oldie."

This is no doubt music to the ears of anyone who's been rooting for Caleb to take the plunge with Hanna -- especially after the Haleb faction suffered some severe setbacks over the years by way of their breakups, hookups with other members of the group (cough, Spencer, cough), and, of course, the ever-present suspicions of subterfuge.

As for whether they'll actually make it to aisle amidst all the A.D. drama, though, we'll have to wait and see when Pretty Little Liars returns for its final run on April 18th.