[Warning: The following contains spoilers for Pretty Little Liars' series finale. Read at your own risk!]

Pretty Little Liars finally revealed the identity of A.D. during Tuesday's series finale and the answer is... Alex Drake.

Now, if you're sitting there wondering who the hell Alex Drake is, it turns out Spencer (Troian Bellisario) actually has a long-lost, evil twin sister who just so happens to be British. Although this reveal seems to have come out of nowhere at first, if you look back at the Season 7, the show was actually giving us clues all along.

From "Spencer's" bizarre encounter with Ezra (Ian Harding) and Wren (Julian Morris) at the airport to that time "Spencer" talked to Hanna (Ashley Benson) in a "dream" about A.D. long before Hanna had any idea there was a new A going by that name, we rounded up the five biggest hints at A.D.'s identity in the video above.