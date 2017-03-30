Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

It seems like Comedy Central is going to have a late-night show hosted by President Donald Trump.

The network sent out a cryptic press release Thursday morning with the subject line "HUUUGE News in Late Night!" Inside, underneath the presidential seal, was a short declaration, "Late night TV is broken. A TOTAL DISASTER. I alone can fix it!" and a link to a Twitter account called @PresidentShow.

The account had some since-deleted tweets in Russian that translated to messages like "Make TV great again." As of publication time, the only original tweet is a link to the press release.

Making History's Adam Pally and CNN reporter Sherisse Pham follow the account, as do Upright Citizens Brigade comedian Jason "Dudio" Gore and @midnight's Brennan Keller.

The account has also retweeted a seemingly related verified account called @LateNightDonald that has a little over 100 followers including comedy writers Christine Nangle and Baratunde Thurston, Making History actor John Gemberling, YouTube personality Akilah Hughes, Entourage's Adrian Grenier and the hip-hop group D12.

One of @LateNightTrump's tweets is: "Looks like the hackers are finally going after the FAKE NEWS media starting with the Daily Show. Nothing but lies!" so this is probably going to be some sort of Daily Show special.

Reps for Comedy Central declined to comment.

We're going to be watching this developing story bigly.