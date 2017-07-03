This week's Preacher finds Jesse (Dominic Cooper), Tulip (Ruth Negga) and Cassidy (Joseph Gilgun) in New Orleans on a tip that God might be there. Apparently, the deity is a huge fan of jazz music and what better city to enjoy it than the Big Easy?

In this exclusive clip that looks like it could have come from John Wick, things don't go smoothly for the preacher. He must take on a group of scrappy men in white in order to rescue a woman who might prove to be quite helpful in his quest to find God. However, it's probably a good idea to cool it on using Genesis since the Saint of Killers (Graham McTavish) can easily track him that way.

Preacher airs Mondays at 9/8c on AMC.