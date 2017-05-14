Emmy-winning actor Powers Boothe has died at the age of 68.

Boothe, who was born in Texas and grew up on a farm, was a character actor who had memorable roles on Nashville, Deadwood, 24 and Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. in recent years, as well as in movies including Sin City, Nixon and Tombstone.

He won an Emmy Award in 1980 for playing cult leader Jim Jones in CBS' TV movie Guyana Tragedy: The Story of Jim Jones. Boothe famously crossed the picket line during an actors' strike that year to accept the award.

On Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D., Boothe played Gideon Malick, a role he debuted in The Avengers.

He is survived by his wife of nearly 50 years, Pam, and their two children.

News of Boothe's death was first reported by his friend and fellow actor Beau Bridges, who paid tribute to Boothe on Twitter Sunday night.