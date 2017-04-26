Power ended Season 3 last September with James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) behind bars, leaving fans feeling a lot like their antihero: alone, cold and wondering when the time away would finally be over. Now we know. Starz announced Wednesday that the crime drama will return Sunday, June 25th.

The theme for this season's 10 episodes is "redemption," with characters having to live with the costs of getting what they wanted. Ghost's fight for redemption forces him to deal with the media, new allies, and old enemies -- his incarceration the ultimate payback for dumping ex-girlfriend Angela (Lela Loren) who had him (falsely) arrested for the murder of FBI Agent Greg Knox (Andy Bean). As new artwork (below) reveals, Ghost isn't taking his confinement lightly; he's shattered over Angela's betrayal and losing his freedom after a career spent evading the law.

Power Season 4 Key Art

His wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton), meanwhile, has to hold her family together with Ghost locked up; as of now, neither of them know their son Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) has been kidnapped by Ghost's arch nemesis Kanan (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) -- the man Ghost thinks is dead after he killed him in Season 2. Ghost's partner Tommy (Joseph Sikora) and protege Dre (Rotimi Akinosho) are looking to become bigger kingpins in the drug game.

Its timeslot means Power will literally be bringing guns to a swordfight, as it'll be up against Game of Thrones for a number of weeks this summer. Though Starz had announced last May it was airing its original series on Sunday nights to compete with HBO and AMC, beginning with Power, this season marks the first time both go head to head. Power may have a right to be bold: Season 3 became the most-watched original series at the network, nabbing a record 8 million multi-platform viewers per episode according to Starz -- up from its 6.5 million multi-platform viewers in Season 2.

Power Season 4 premieres Sunday, June 25th at 9/8c on Starz.