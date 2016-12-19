James "Ghost" St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) is still in the clink, having been shut behind bars by his ex-girlfriend Angela (Lela Loren) in Power's finale earlier this year. Of course, being another black man behind bars is pretty much his worst nightmare, and we all know the criminal mastermind is cooking up a way to slither out of jail as fast as he can. By by the looks of this exclusive photo obtained by TVGuide.com, that may not be for a while. That's because attorney Terry Silver, (played by Hamilton star Brandon Victor Dixon) is clearly NOT feeling whatever lies Ghost is telling at the moment. That epic side eye he's throwing in Ghost's direction pretty much says it all.

2016 was the blackest year in television

While Jamie is technically locked up for something he actually didn't do -- the murder of Greg Knox (Andy Bean) -- he is of course responsible for a whole rack of crimes including murder, drug dealing, conspiracy and on top of that, being a pretty lousy husband to his wife Tasha (Naturi Naughton) too. Whatever he's selling to Terry, the lawyer is obviously not buying it, suggesting it may be a long time before Jamie sees the light of day again.

Power returns for Season 4 in 2017.