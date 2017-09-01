After spending most of the season in a downward spiral, Tariq (Michael Rainey Jr.) finally decided to get his act together. Unfortunately, he came to this realization far too late and his sister Raina (Donshea Hopkins) had already paid the price with her life. Power's Season 4 finale picks up right when word gets out of her heartbreaking death and we'll see how the St. Patrick family reacts to that chilling moment.

"With these characters, everybody can be focused on themselves and on what they want and don't really realize how [their] lifestyles and [their] decisions affect the people that [they] love indirectly," Rob Hardy, who directed Sunday's finale, told TV Guide. "And I think [her death] changes the course of peoples' lives."

For a moment, it looked like everybody got what they wanted. James St. Patrick (Omari Hardwick) was publicly exonerated, Keisha (La La Anthony) and Tasha (Naturi Naughton) were working on expanding the weave shop, Tariq was headed to a prep school in Connecticut, Angela (Lela Loren) got a promotion, and Tommy (Joseph Sikora) even found a new family. However, it looks like Raina's murder will set them on a completely different path -- one not everyone is likely to survive, Hardy teased.

We've already seen our fair share of death this season. In addition to Raina, the show also bid farewell to corrupt FBI agent Mike Sandoval (David Fumero), drug-dealing fan-favorite Julio (J.R. Ramirez) and Kanan's right-hand woman, Jukebox (Anika Noni Rose). So who's next? Will Kanan (Curtis "50 Cent" Jackson) finally meet his maker? Will Dre's (Rotimi Akinosho) double-crossing catch up to him? What about Ghost and Tommy? They've built up a long list of enemies who wouldn't mind seeing either of them kick the bucket.

Those questions and more will be answered when Power closes out Season 4 on Sunday, Sept. 3 at 9/8c on Starz.