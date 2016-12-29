Pink and Carey Hart have some great news to celebrate this holiday.

The couple welcomed their second child, a boy, on Monday. The singer announced the arrival of Jameson Moon Hart via Instagram.

Jameson Moon Hart 12.26.16 A photo posted by P!NK (@pink) on Dec 28, 2016 at 2:31pm PST

According to a 2010 interview with Access Hollywood, Pink and Hart have had the name Jameson in the bank for a long time. "My dad's name is James, and my brother's name is Jason. [Carey and I] are both Irish, Carey's middle name is Jason, and Jameson -- we like whiskey. That's a no brainer," she said at the time.

Jameson was also welcomed by his older sister, Willow, who is now five years old. Pink and Hart were married in 2006. They separated in a brief period in 2008, but reunited in 2009 after the death of Hart's brother.

The "Just Like Fire" singer also shared a picture of her husband with their new son. "I love my baby daddy," she captioned the sweet photo.