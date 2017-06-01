Season 29 of The Amazing Race is coming to an end, and it's down to three teams: Brooke & Scott, Logan & London and Tara & Joey.

The finalists will finish in Chicago, competing for that $1 million prize, but it's a toss up which team is going in with the best chances. To help us figure it out, we talked to The Amazing Race host Phil Keoghan about the strengths and weaknesses of each team.

"Kara and Joey are -- on paper -- probably the favorites in terms of life experience, their skills sets, and they seem pretty confident," Keoghan says. "I would say that Brooke and Scott have had the biggest character arc in terms of the change in their dynamic from the beginning to the end. They pushed and butted heads all the way through this race the way, but now I think they have a mutual respect for each others strengths and weaknesses and they're using humor in a great way to say, 'Hey, we've got a chance to win this race. We can do this, let's do this.'"

"Logan is physically incredibly dominant -- probably got the best physique of anybody that came on the race this season. Very strong," Keoghan goes on. "If anything, I think London is kind of the leader of the team. Together, they're quite a force."

The Amazing Race finale airs Thursday, June 1st at 10/9c on CBS.