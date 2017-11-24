Emmy Award-winning director Peter Baldwin has died. He was 86.

His children Eleonora and Drew revealed the news on Facebook, accompanied by a photo taken with their dad before his death. "So glad we all got to share this last moment together. Dad, I love you. May you rest In peace," Drew wrote.

Peter made a name for himself as the director of beloved TV shows including The Dick Van Dyke Show, which launched his career; The Mary Tyler Moore Show; The Andy Griffith Show; The Brady Bunch; Sanford and Son; The Doris Day Show and The Partridge Family. In his later years, he also directed episodes of Blossom, Sister, Sister; Even Stevens; and Sabrina, the Teenage Witch.

Nominated three times, Baldwin won his first and only Emmy in 1989 for The Wonder Years.

He is survived by his wife Terry; children Drew, Eleonora and Amy; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.