Louis C.K. is the top honoree of this year's Peabody Awards. Two shows created or co-created by the comedian, Horace and Pete and the Pamela Adlon vehicle Better Things, are among this year's entertainment honorees, which were announced Thursday.

The other Peabody winners are Atlanta, Veep, Beyoncé's visual album Lemonade, BBC and Netflix's crime drama Happy Valley, and Channel 4 and Hulu's political scandal drama National Treasure.

Pamela Adlon and Olivia Edward, Better Things



The Peabodys are given out by the Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication at the University of Georgia and are one of the most prestigious entertainment awards, honoring quality over popularity or commercial success.

FX and HBO tie for two awards each, FX for Atlanta and Better Things and HBO for Lemonade and Veep. Hulu received two for its co-productions -- Horace and Pete originally premiered on louisck.net. Happy Valley and National Treasure are both British imports.

Donald Glover, Atlanta



The Peabody Awards for documentary were announced Tuesday, with winners including O.J.: Made In America and a pair of Frontline docs. Winners in news, radio/podcast, children's, education and public Service will be revealed on April 25.