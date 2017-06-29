Paulo Costanzo will shake things up as a social media savvy whiz kid when Designated Survivor returns for Season 2. The former Royal Pains actor has been added as a series regular, Deadline reports.

He is set to play the oddly named Lyor Boone (any relation to Topanga Lawrence and her sister Nebula by chance?) who is brought in by Emily (Italia Ricci) to help President Tom Kirkman (Kiefer Sutherland) deal with his image problem. He'll try to convince the American public to believe in the government again.

However, as the stereotype of Baby Boomers dealing with Millennials goes, Kirkman is not completely sold on following the unfamiliar ways of the cynical yet undeniably talented youngster.

While we'll get to see plenty of Costanzo next season, Virginia Madsen confirmed that she will not be reprising her role as Kimble Hookstraten. "Thanks Greg! Sorry I won't be back for season2," she tweeted.

Designated Survivor returns for Season 2 this fall on ABC.