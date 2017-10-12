Freeform is really leaning into what it knows its audience likes: shows from I. Marlene King, hot young stars and hookup apps.

The network is developing a new drama, Tapped, from Pretty Little Liars showrunner King and The Vampire Diaries vet Paul Wesley, Deadline reports. The series follows three grad students who create a hookup app (yes, it's called Tapped. How did you guess?) that turns the trio into millionaires almost instantly. However, the app also comes with a few unexpected -- and dangerous -- consequences which the creators then must try to control.

Tapped is written by Thomas Brandon and is based on the unpublished memoir of Andrew Shaffer, who is known for his humor books How to Survive a Sharknado and Fifty Shades of Earl Grey.

This would be King's fourth series with Freeform. She is best known for running Pretty Little Liars, which aired its series finale in June She is currently developing a spin-off series, The Perfectionists, as well as running the Bella Thorne drama Famous in Love.

Wesley recently wrapped up an eight-season run on The Vampire Diaries, where he starred as Stefan Salvatore and began his directing and producing career. Earlier this year, Wesley also directed an episode of the Freeform series Shadowhunters.