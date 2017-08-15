Get the defibrillators charged up, because you're about to have a heart attack!

Patrick Dempsey, who made viewers swoon for 11 seasons as Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd on Grey's Anatomy and danced like an anteater in the film Can't Buy Me Love, is returning to television. Sadly, it's not in a Ghost Derek Grey's Anatomy spin-off.

Dempsey is headed to upstart cable network Epix to headline The Truth About the Harry Quebert Affair, a 10-episode series based on the 2014 Joël Dicker novel of the same name. Dempsey will play Harry Quebert, a college professor who is accused of the murder of a 15-year-old girl in a coastal New Hampshire town. One of Harry's former students, author Marcus Goldman, comes to see Quebert before the murder to find inspiration for his next novel, but winds up using the murder investigation as his focus.

Shocker! Patrick Dempsey Leaves Grey's Anatomy

Damon Wayans Jr. and Virginia Madsen were also cast in the series, as a police sergeant and a local diner owner, respectively. Epix has not announced a premiere date.

This will be Dempsey's first regular series role since he left Grey's Anatomy in 2015, when his character was killed off when a truck slammed into him while he was trying to help another driver. He was also recently seen in the American version of the Love Actually sequel for NBC's Red Nose Day special.