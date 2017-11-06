Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

As if Claire (Caitriona Balfe) discovering Jamie (Sam Heughan) had married Laoghaire (Nell Hudson) while she was gone wasn't awkward enough, the drama with Jamie's second wife is far from other.

Jamie and Claire are taking to the high seas to try and rescue young Ian (John Bell), but a reminder of Laoghaire and that unfortunate union is coming with them. You can thank Fergus (Cesar Domboy) for that.

After being summoned to join Jamie and Claire on their rescue mission, Fergus will bring extra guest with him that is going to make it extremely difficult for Claire to get over the fact Jamie married the woman who tried to have her burned at the stake.

We're not sure who Claire will be more upset with, Jamie or Fergus, but either way it's going to be a rough voyage — and not just because of the tumultuous sea.