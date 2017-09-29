Welcome to Mega Buzz, your go-to place for the latest and greatest spoilers on your favorite TV shows. We know you have questions, and we have answers! If you're craving scoop on something in particular, e-mail us your question at mega_scoop@tvguide.com or drop us a line at Twitter.com/TVGuide. You can also catch up on all the latest Mega Buzz right here!

Frank Randall (Tobias Menzies) lost his life in Sunday's episode of Outlander, bringing his chapter to a close on the adventure series -- but have we really seen the last of him?

Yes, there will be no future developments with Frank. He'll never get the life with his mistress, Sandy, he thought would make him truly happy after two decades in a loveless marriage with Claire (Caitriona Balfe). He won't take Brianna (Sophie Skelton) abroad or any of that, but this is a show that loves to play with time.

"I would have liked to see more of [Frank's] relationship with his daughter, Brianna, so they might take us back to those," Menzies tells TV Guide. "Given the nature of the show, weirdly, there's a lot more leeway than you would normally have."

Even though it's been three episodes of not seeing Claire and Jamie (Sam Heughan) together, the show far from showed us the complete scope of Claire and Frank's time together, which means there is room to revisit the character further on down the road in flashbacks as they become relevant -- especially when Brianna becomes a more prominent player in the series.

We know you guys love to hate Frank, but he really wasn't such a bad guy and Menzies is an actor at the top of his game. Would it really be so bad to see him back time and again?

Outlander airs Sundays at 8/7c on Starz.