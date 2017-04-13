Starz will release the first trailer for Outlander's third season on Sunday during The White Princess, but the network gave fans a little preview of what to expect!

In the first look images from teaser, viewers get a glimpse at Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) life back with Frank (Tobias Menzies) after traveling through the stones back to 1948. Despite the fact that Claire returned pregnant with Jamie's (Sam Heughan) child, it seems the estranged couple were able to work through their differences since they video shows them still together in the 1960s. (That hair! Those gloves! Those glasses!)

Of course, Claire's true love Jaime is still back in the 1700s, where he looks as dashing as ever even having survived the bloody battle of Culloden.

When Outlander returns in September, the series will pick up exactly where Season 2 left off. But as the years pass, Claire and Jamie continue to be haunted by their lost love and the couple must find their way back to each other through centuries and continents.