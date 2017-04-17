"I'll find you. I promise."

That's Jamie's (Sam Heughan) declaration to Claire (Caitriona Balfe) at the end of the first trailer for Season 3 of Starz's time-traveling romance Outlander, and if you're an Outlander fan, you may have to call 911 to take you to the hospital for what's going on with your heart right now.

Season 3 picks up right after Claire travels back to 1948, returning to her life with first husband Frank (Tobias Menzies). She's pregnant with Jamie's child, and she and Frank are struggling to adjust after her sudden reappearance. Meanwhile, in 18th century Scotland, Jamie is reeling from his defeat at the battle of Culloden, as well as the loss of Claire.

As the years go by, Jamie and Claire attempt to make a life apart from one another, but they're haunted by the memory of their lost love. But when an opportunity emerges for Claire to return to Jamie in the past, she's conflicted. When they reunite, will they be the same people who parted at the standing stones all those years ago? But they're drawn to each other. They can't be apart. And Season 3 is about them coming back together.

Outlander Season 3 premieres on Starz this September.