[Warning: The following contains spoilers from Sunday's episode of Outlander, "Uncharted." Read at your own risk!]

Claire's (Caitriona Balfe) brief stay on the island of Hispaniola with Father Fogden (Nick Fletcher) on this week's Outlander brought up a lot of things, but one of them was especially important. Before Claire could be reunited with Jamie (Sam Heughan), she had to spend a few nights with the slightly off-kilter priest and his mother-in-law. That meant she was a witness when Mamacita (Victoria Leporia) discovered the severed head of Father Fogdon's prize goat, Arabella. The priest then pulled out a jar of the scariest bugs you have ever seen and poured them over Arabella's remains to devour the leftover flesh, commenting that he had found the creatures in a sacred cave called Abandawe.

Keen-eared audience members will recognize the name from the ramblings of the mad woman Claire examined in Edinburgh before the print shop burned down. Claire recognized it too, and now that she has heard it again, an entire ocean away, she's obviously begun to worry about what this cave means for her.

In a time-roving adventure like Outlander, every seemingly throwaway mention is actually important, but it's impossible to keep track of everything. If the show mentions something twice, though, fans know that they'd better be paying attention. Thanks to the Outlander source material, we're pretty sure we know the true significance of Abandawe, but beware, book spoilers are ahead!

It turns out that Abandawe is going to be very important in Claire and Jamie's quest to find Young Ian (John Bell) and return him home. They'll discover he's being kept there by someone they least expect — but we won't give that person's identity away here. We don't want to ruin all the fun.

Claire's patient in Edinburgh wasn't lying when she said that what happens in that cave could ruin Claire. She, in particular, will have to go to extreme lengths to return Ian back to his parents, including violating her oath as a doctor. We can't imagine that's going to sit well with her.

