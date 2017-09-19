Prison life isn't looking too awesome for Red Jamie.

In this exclusive clip from Sunday's episode of Outlander, "All Debts Paid," Lord John William Grey (David Berry) arrives at Ardsmuir prison to find out that Jamie (Sam Heughan), the infamous Jacobite traitor, is being held at the prison John now oversees.

John's tour guide gives him a rundown of Jamie's accomplishments during the rebellion and a reminder that he escaped arrest from the British for over six years after Culloden. He's the only Jacobite officer at the prison and he's also the only man forced to stay in chains.

"Those at Prestonpans would swear he's the devil himself," John is warned, but his reaction to seeing Jamie gives us the feeling that John didn't need the reminder of who Jamie is or what he's capable of.

The question remains: will John's reaction turn out to be a good thing for Jamie or do we have someone looking to take Black Jack Randall's place as the villain of this story?

Find out this Sunday at 8/7c when Outlander continues on Starz.