Barry Jenkins and Tarell Alvin McCraney took home the Academy Award for Best Adapted Screenplay for Moonlight during Sunday's 89th Academy Awards. The duo graciously accepted the award -- which came on the heels of star Mahershala Ali's Best Supporting Actor win -- and gave a heartfelt speech from Hollywood's biggest stage.

"I tell my students that I teach sometimes: be in love with the process, not the result," said Jenkins. "But I really wanted this result because a bajillion people are watching. And all you people out there who feel like there's no mirror for you, that your life is not reflected, the Academy has your back. The ACLU has your back. We have your back. And for the next four years we will not leave you alone. We will not forget you."

"This goes out to all those black and brown boys and girls and non-gender-conforming who don't see themselves," added McCraney. "We're trying to show you you and us. So thank you, this is for you."