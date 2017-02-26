The Oscars haven't even officially started and the tears are already flowing for Lin-Manuel Miranda.

The current cast of Hamilton made a quick video of them singing, "How Far I'll Go," from Moana -- the song Miranda is nominated for in the Original Song category. The Hamilton creator wrote all of the music for the Disney animated film while performing as the lead in Hamilton on Broadway. Miranda will perform the song during the ceremony with Auli'i Cravalho, who voiced Moana for the movie.

Miranda was shown the video on the Oscars red carpet during the E! pre-show special and teared up at the thoughtful gesture from the cast. Check out their stellar rendition below (and Peggy!)

In anticipation of @Lin_Manuel's #TheOscars nomination and performance, #HamiltonBway cast members created this video to wish him well! pic.twitter.com/gIvvHNqOME — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) February 26, 2017

If Miranda is able to pull off the win, he would become the youngest person to ever reach EGOT status -- meaning he's won an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and a Tony. Miranda has also received a Pulitzer and the MacArthur Genius Grant for his groundbreaking work on Hamilton -- the record-setting rap musical about founding father Alexander Hamilton.

Check out all of our Oscar coverage here

Aside from performing at the Oscars, Miranda is currently working in London rehearsing to take over as the chimney sweeper in Disney's remake of Mary Poppins alongside Emily Blunt. The film is expected to hit theaters next year.