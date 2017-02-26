The name on everybody's lips is gonna be... GARY! That's Gary from Chicago, of course, who strolled into the ballroom of the 89th Academy Awards along with a dozen other tourists in one of Jimmy Kimmel's more inspired stunts from his gig as host.

Gary came into the room as an ordinary man, but he left as everyone's new favorite person of 2017. Whether it was his style (those shorts!), his flair (that purple phone!), or his total ease in a room full of Hollywood billionaires in formalwear, the internet unanimously agreed that he deserves an Oscar purely for showing up. Within moments of his appearance, Twitter had morphed into a full-on Gary From Chicago Appreciation Party.

Some appreciated his straightforward real talk.

Some were pleased by his gentlemanly good manners (or how close he got to Nicole Kidman's skin, as the case may be.)

Some just dug his style.

Regardless of your reasons, the love and admiration for Gary knows no bounds.

And don't be surprised if you see Gary again come October 31; he's got pop culture Halloween icon written all over him.

Give that man an Oscar!