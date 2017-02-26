Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

The name on everybody's lips is gonna be... GARY! That's Gary from Chicago, of course, who strolled into the ballroom of the 89th Academy Awards along with a dozen other tourists in one of Jimmy Kimmel's more inspired stunts from his gig as host.

Gary came into the room as an ordinary man, but he left as everyone's new favorite person of 2017. Whether it was his style (those shorts!), his flair (that purple phone!), or his total ease in a room full of Hollywood billionaires in formalwear, the internet unanimously agreed that he deserves an Oscar purely for showing up. Within moments of his appearance, Twitter had morphed into a full-on Gary From Chicago Appreciation Party.

Check out our complete Oscars coverage here

Some appreciated his straightforward real talk.

#Gary admitting he's ignoring the white actors is the 2nd greatest moment on TV. The Greatest is Gary choosing those shorts #Oscars — EmbraceTheBald (@EmbraceTheBald) February 27, 2017

Some were pleased by his gentlemanly good manners (or how close he got to Nicole Kidman's skin, as the case may be.)

Gary from Chicago kissing all the actresses hands at the oscars is my hero. #Oscars #garyfromchicago — Matthew Santana (@Eltiguere_jevi) February 27, 2017

Some just dug his style.

Gary with the purple iPhone case killed it at the Oscars. Those shorts — Jacob Cupp (@jcvol25) February 27, 2017

Regardless of your reasons, the love and admiration for Gary knows no bounds.

Gary is my patronus #Oscars — Lucy von Schlegel (@lucyvs) February 27, 2017

And don't be surprised if you see Gary again come October 31; he's got pop culture Halloween icon written all over him.

Halloween costume 2016 - Ken Bone



Halloween costume 2017 - Gary from Chicago #Oscars pic.twitter.com/ombG2Opefh — Troy Hughes™ (@TommySledge) February 27, 2017

Give that man an Oscar!