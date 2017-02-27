Next Up The Most Anticipated New Winter Shows

#Oscars: "Oh look at me I'm Ryan Gosling, I have perfect bone structure and kind eyes. Go f- yourself" https://t.co/QSyPV5vX4s pic.twitter.com/9n26If5AXL — Hollywood Reporter (@THR) February 27, 2017

It wouldn't be a Jimmy Kimmel show without a round of "Mean Tweets," one of his signature bits where celebrities are confronted with the cruel thoughts of the public on social media. And the tweeters brought the heat to the 89th Annual Academy Awards.

Jackie nominee Natalie Portman made her only appearance during "Mean Tweets," getting dissed for looking like she only orders hot tea with lemon and maybe toast (Portman couldn't attend due to her pregnancy).



Samuel L. Jackson admitted he has "resting fart face."

(Lin-Manuel Miranda really does "looks like he's getting a 1996 NBC sitcom with his haircut." That's viciously accurate.)

And Robert De Niro had some choice words for someone who thinks he's too old to play gangster roles.