Unity was a key concept during the 89th Annual Academy Awards, as actors and host Jimmy Kimmel joked about what could bring a divided country back together. The answer to that is simple though -- it's Lin-Manuel Miranda performing a Disney song he wrote that scored him a Best Original Song nomination.

Miranda intro'd the song, "How Far I'll Go," with a quick rap, before Auli'i Cravalho took over singing. It has to be said that the teen star of Moana ended up stealing the show. She voices Moana in the film, which is also up for Best Animated Feature. The young Cravalho is a new face to Hollywood and only 16 years old, but she nailed a beautiful performance without any nerves in her voice at all.

The song is the central theme of and Moana depicts the title character's desire to leave her home island that she's destined to rule, so that she can explore the high seas. In a larger sense, the song is about being at a point in your life when you want to really start discovering who you are. It's a coming-of-age anthem, but tonight it was a performance that might make Cravalho a household name.