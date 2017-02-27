Now Playing Watch a Supercut of All the Oscar Speeches You Need to See

The Oscars are looooong -- too long for some people. But even if you didn't have the time to sit through hours of speeches and awards into the wee hours of the morning, you probably are still curious about the highlights of the most celebrated evening in Hollywood.

Fortunately for you, we've condensed every Oscar speech - yes, every - into one quick, easy to digest and delightfully short video. This way, you can still keep up with your co-workers as they chat about Viola Davis' emotional reaction to winning her very first Oscar and when they won't stop discussing how La La Land's acceptance speech for Best Picture turned into Moonlight's -- all without having to give up four hours of your time.

We believe that's what they call a win-win situation.