They say a picture is worth a thousand words, and that was certainly true at the end of the Oscars on Sunday night.

Anyone watching the ceremony at home could tell that the Dolby Theater descended into stunned silence, followed by pandemonium when La La Land producer Josh Horowitz announced that Moonlight (and not his movie) had actually won best picture. Now, we have photographic proof that the audience in the theater, like everyone else, dropped their collective jaw in confusion and disbelief at the spectacle.

The LA Times captured the moment perfectly.

Watch the moment when "La La Land" is mistakenly announced best picture winner https://t.co/h3WScQsfxB pic.twitter.com/5QzqnwfwRv — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) February 27, 2017

Here's what some of these celebs are probably thinking:

David Oyelowo: "I am embarrassed for you."

Casey Affleck: "Have I died and gone to Hell?"

Matt Damon: "You've gone too far this time, Kimmel!"

Michelle Williams: "I'm so surprised I have to put my hand under my chin to keep my jaw from hitting the floor."

Busy Phillips: "Thank you, Michelle Williams, for giving me the chance to witness this truly insane moment."

Salma Hayek: "I knew this was going to happen and I couldn't stop it."

Ben Affleck: "Damn, Mel Gibson's girlfriend is hot."

Dwayne Johnson: "Should I jump in and save them?"

Meryl Streep: "BRUHHHHHHHHHHH LMAO"

Sting: "This is a normal thing that does not deserve a big reaction."