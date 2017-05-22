BBC America released the final trailer for Orphan Black's fifth season, and it will get your heart racing.

In the minute-long look at the drama's last season, Clone Club must face off against Rachel (Tatiana Maslany) once again. Only now, Rachel has more power than ever, having teamed up with Neolutionist's founder, Dr. Westmoreland. This is terrible news for Sarah, who has to kidnap her daughter Kira from Rachel's hold.

The trailer also gives glimpses of Sarah's sestras, none of whom seem to be faring much better than her: Helena is hospitalized and scared for her twins' lives, Krystal is heading off on a mission she's completely unprepared for, Cosima is struggling to leave the little village she sought refuge at in the end of last season and Allison is trying to protect her family from some unwanted invaders.

Orphan Black's final season premieres Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c on BBC America.