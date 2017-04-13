Orphan Black is returning for its fifth and final season June 10 with an Emmy for star Tatiana Maslany and a full-throttle sense of purpose as it sprints to the endgame.

BBC America released the first trailer for Season 5 on Thursday, and it's a rousing declaration of sisterhood among the clones.

"From the very start, they hunted us, controlled us, used us, betrayed us," the clones say, "but they could not break us."

"Now we fight to control our bodies, to love whom we choose." They're fighting for their babies and their sisters and their families.

"Together we are one," they say.

If you're an Orphan Black fan, you're going to get a little choked up.

Orphan Black returns Saturday, June 10 at 10/9c on BBC America.