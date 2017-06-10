Orphan Black might be nearing the end of its run, but the heart pumping sci-fi drama isn't going down without a fight. Picking up right where we left off at the end of Season 4, Sarah Manning (Tatiana Maslany) fights for survival after a brutal battle with Rachel Duncan (Tatiana Maslany) left her bruised and broken. Meanwhile, Delphine (Evelyne Brochu) and Cosima (Tatiana Maslany) finally have that reunion we've been waiting for since last season and Felix (Jordan Gavaris) is doing everything he can to keep his family alive. With so much happening at once, we're breaking down the biggest revelations of the Season 5 opener.

1. The Revival

At the end of Season 4, Cosima was captured and taken to a mysterious outdoors camp which we now know is called Revival. The self-sufficient base, located on the Island, is made up of people who were genetically chosen to live there with the hopes of improving the human race. We previously saw them in Rachel's visions back in season 3 so it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's now one of their leaders.

Members of the Revival participate in "crazy science" treatments like stem cell therapy, cryonics, caloric restrictions, immunotherapy, and cloning in order to prolong life expectancy. "When you think about it, if you wanted to genetically improve the human race, life extension is the first principle," Delphine says after referring to them the "heart of the Neolutionists." She's got a point.

2. Art's New Partner

Unfortunately for Detective Art Bell (Kevin Hanchard), he's paired with a Neolutionist named Maddy who's been described as a misogynist. From the little we've seen of her, she's a bit rough around the edges and is willing to do whatever it takes (like holding a gun to Art's head in order to get Alison to talk) to accomplish her goals. Things aren't looking good now that she's got an eye on our favorite preppy clone. Threat level: major.

3. Rachel's Unexpected Alliance

After killing Susan Duncan, Rachel has taken over as a mouthpiece for Revival founder P.T. Westmorland. When she confronts Cosima, who is trying to inject her uterus with Castor DNA before the others catch her, it's shocking to see Duncan help out her fellow clone rather than kill her.

Even more startling is the fact that Cosima trusts Rachel to use that giant needle on her. "You and I are going to cure us all," Rachel says after revealing that Westmorland wants Cosima to be a part of his plan. Hopefully, it won't be at Cosima's expense.

Some burning questions...

Are Helena's babies okay? I know they probably have super healing abilities but a branch through the abdomen is not a good look.

What is the Fountain? And why is the Revival so thirsty for it?

What is this feral creature roaming the woods? Given that Revival loves to experiment on people, I'm guessing the ferocious being is one of them gone wrong.

What's up with Sarah's visions? Is Kira communicating with her? Last season, we learned her daughter can feel all of the Leda clones so it's possible.

How does Aisha tie into everything? We do know that she has cancer and was brought to the Revival for experimental treatment. Delphine hinted that she's a major part of their agenda but in what capacity remains unclear.

With Cosima gambling on her health and Sarah currently held captive by Rachel, does this mean a clone will die this season? We previously contemplated the idea as it would surely bring the others closer together.

And keen observations...

Sara using a tampon as a bandage is brilliant. BRB, packing them in my emergency kit.

Alison and Donnie are hiding out in a national park in the nicest homemade tent I've ever seen. Even in nature, they're still so fancy. You already know.... (sorry)

"I almost hit you with a pan!" "Well, I almost shot you so we're even." So when are Art and Felix getting that reluctant buddy cop spin-off we didn't know we needed until now?

Orphan Black airs Saturdays at 10/9c on BBC America.